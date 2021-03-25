Barista Hid Elderly Co-Worker Behind Bins To Save Her From Colorado Shooter

CNN/PA

A barista working at the supermarket where the recent Colorado shooting took place reportedly saved his elderly co-worker’s life by hiding her behind some bins.

20-year-old Logan Ezra Smith had been working a shift at the King Sooper’s Starbucks kiosk when a customer alerted him to an active shooting in the parking lot.

After going outside to see what was going on, Smith saw the gunman, returned to the kiosk and acted quickly.

Heading back inside, Smith then went to call 911 from a store phone before rushing to protect his 69-year-old colleague.

Smith was thankfully able to hide her beneath a counter, concealing her from view with trash cans. Smith was also able to help customers escape the building through the west entrance, before hiding himself behind another bin in the kiosk.

Smith told CNN:

Maybe it’s who I am, but as a grocery store employee, customers come first for me. It’s customers and my co-workers. I was willing to sacrifice myself and death was something I accepted already. My belief is she’s older than me, she’s my elder, so I must protect her.

According to Smith, the gunman walked within 10-15 feet of the kiosk several times during the two minutes he was in their vicinity. At 6’4″, Smith said ‘hiding for me is impossible kind of’, and knew he would be ‘in a life-threatening situation’ if the gunman spotted him.

Smith recalled:

One of the scariest parts about it all was the silence throughout the store, because I did not hear him say one word. Basically, it was silence from the very beginning. All you could hear were gunshots, and then the store music and automated messages.

Smith explained that he and his co-worker didn’t get the chance to speak until they reached the police station, but when they did they ‘hugged each other and calmed each other down and just chatted’.

A 21-year-old man has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder following the mass shooting.

The alleged attacker, Ahmad Alissa, killed 10 people after opening fire at the supermarket.

The victims of the shooting have since been identified as: Denny Stong, 20; Nevin Stanasic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Eric Talley, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; Jody Waters, 65.