Bay City Rollers Star Ian Mitchell Dies Aged 62
Bay City Rollers bass player Ian Mitchell has died at the age of 62.
The news was confirmed today via a statement on the band’s official Facebook page. At the time of writing, a cause of death has yet not been made public.
A statement read: ‘We are deeply saddened by the news of Ian Mitchell’s death. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Wendy, their family and friends. Rest In Peace, Ian’.
Guitarist Scott ‘Woody’ Woods also wrote the following fond tribute to his former band mate:
Very sad, sad news about Ian Mitchell. We’d like to send our love and condolences to Wendy and all Ian’s family and friends…you are in our hearts.
I have many fond memories of Ian not only in the BCR days but also when we played together in the 80’s with The Passengers… great guys and great days! You will sorely be missed Ian…
Mitchell, who was originally from Northern Ireland, was the very first non Scottish band member to join the pop rock group, best known for hits such as Shang-a-Lang and Bye Bye Baby.
He joined the band in 1976 at the age of just 17, replacing bassist Alan Longmuir. He left after seven months, at which point he was replaced with Pat McGlynn. Longmuir, who passed away in 2018, eventually returned to the band in 1978.
However, although Mitchell was only with the band for a relatively short period of time, its clear his input was very much appreciated by his band mates.
With Mitchell on bass, The Bay City Rollers released their 1976 album Dedication, achieving a US No 12 for their beloved cover version of the Dusty Springfield track, I Only Want to Be With You.
Tributes and words of condolences have poured in from loyal fans, many of whom can recall having seen Mitchell on stage with the ‘tartan teen sensations from Edinburgh’ back in the ’70s.
One fan wrote:
I am so sorry to hear of Ian’s passing. I’ve loved this band since I was just four years old, and I remember how thrilled I was to watch them on TV, and to dance to their music. It’s one of my earliest memories Thank you for the music. RIP.
Another said:
Really shocked to hear that Ian Mitchell passed away a few hours ago. The Bay City Rollers were my teenage idols, and the real reason I took up music photography.
I got to spend a bit of time with Ian shortly after he moved to LA in the 80s and he was great. Such a loss.
Our thoughts are with the family of Ian Mitchell at this difficult time.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
CreditsStuart Woody Wood/Facebook and 1 other
Stuart Woody Wood/Facebook
Bay City Rollers/Facebook