BBC And ITV To Pause For UK-Wide Clap For Our Carers At 8pm Tonight

Tonight, the UK will once again pause to clap for our carers and the life-saving efforts of the NHS – with the BBC and ITV leading the charge.

As Brits continue to take social distancing precautions and stay at home, our country’s healthcare workers are out there on the frontline – grafting day in, day out.

Our level of appreciation for their efforts is almost impossible to quantify. However, another nationwide clap is a brilliant gesture to show how thankful we are for key health workers’ persistence amid the outbreak.

Just ahead of The Martin Lewis Money Show at 8pm, ITV will halt its programming – as will the BBC – to encourage others to step outside, whether it be outside their door or on a balcony at a safe distance apart, and unite in a country-wide round of applause.

During this pause, the channel will display specially curated sequences, created by ITV Creative, to encourage people to donate to NHS Charities Together.

Carolyn McCall, Chief Executive at ITV, said in a statement:

ITV is joining the rest of the country in thanking everyone in the NHS and carers who are doing such a vital and fantastic role – so we will pause our programming at 20:00 to applaud the heroes within the NHS for the remarkable efforts they are making, and raise as much money for NHS charities as we can thanks to our viewers’ generosity.

Clap for our Carers looks set to be a weekly occurrence following the first UK event last week on March 26, which saw millions participating all across the country.

Annemarie Plas, the creator of the #ClapForOurCarers movement in the UK, added:

I am really delighted that ITV is backing the initiative to clap for all who there are out there taking care of us, and helping keep that Thursday 20:00 moment alive.

ITV’s programming pause also ties in with Britain Get Talking, a mental health campaign focused on encouraging people to be kind and support one another during these trying times.

Join us: tonight, get clapping.