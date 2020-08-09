BBC Apologises For Using Racial Slur In News Report
The BBC has apologised for using a racial slur in a news report.
Last week, the N-word was used in a report about a racist attack in Bristol, broadcast by Points West and the BBC News Channel.
BBC boss Tony Hall has now apologised and has said that the use of the slur within the report was a mistake.
As per BBC News, the BBC initially defended the use of the N-word after over 18,600 complaints were made, however Hall has now admitted that the organisation should have taken a ‘different approach’.
In a statement, Hall said:
The BBC now accepts that we should have taken a different approach at the time of broadcast and we are very sorry for that.
[…] It should be clear that the BBC’s intention was to highlight an alleged racist attack. This is important journalism which the BBC should be reporting on.
Yet despite these good intentions, I recognise that we have ended up creating distress amongst many people.
Every organisation should be able to acknowledge when it has made a mistake. We made one here. It is important for us to listen – and also to learn. And that is what we will continue to do.
Hall – who announced he would be stepping down from his position earlier this year – proceeded to state that the BBC will now be working to strengthen guidance on offensive language. This statement was reportedly sent out as a mass email to BBC employees, many of whom have since retweeted sections of it.
The report in question aired Wednesday, July 29, and told the story of an attack against a 21-year-old NHS worker and musician from Bristol, known as K or K-Dogg.
K had been struck by a car on July 22 whilst walking to a bus stop from Southmead Hospital, resulting in him ending up with a broken leg, nose and cheekbone.
Officers told the BBC that the incident was being treated as racially-aggravated on account of the racist language used by those who had been in the vehicle.
