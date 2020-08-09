BBC Apologises For Using Racial Slur In News Report

The BBC now accepts that we should have taken a different approach at the time of broadcast and we are very sorry for that.

[…] It should be clear that the BBC’s intention was to highlight an alleged racist attack. This is important journalism which the BBC should be reporting on.

Yet despite these good intentions, I recognise that we have ended up creating distress amongst many people.

Every organisation should be able to acknowledge when it has made a mistake. We made one here. It is important for us to listen – and also to learn. And that is what we will continue to do.