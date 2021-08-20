BBC Claim Exposing Investigation Is Behind OnlyFans Porn Ban

PA/bellathorne/Instagram

The BBC has claimed its investigation is responsible for OnlyFans’ controversial porn ban.

While the subscriber-only platform was founded back in 2016, it exploded in popularity over the course of the pandemic. While it can really be used for any purpose, with some offering paid access to yoga classes and music, its predominant content is created by sex workers.

The London-based company has more than 130 million paying subscribers across the world; but more importantly, people who rely on it as a source of income. Now, the BBC is claiming some responsibility for the widely-criticised move.

In May this year, BBC News found there weren’t enough safeguards in place to prevent under-18s from selling and appearing in explicit videos. OnlyFans earlier said any fraudulent attempts to use the site by those underage were ‘rare.’

Moderators also said they’ve found a range of content breaching the platform’s terms of service, such as alleged bestiality, a man paying homeless people to have sex with him and another man eating faeces. In leaked documents, a ‘compliance manual’ reportedly showed staff being asked to be more tolerant of the top accounts in the event of any banned content.

OnlyFans said it goes beyond ‘all relevant global safety standards and regulations’ and doesn’t allow creators to breach its terms.

The reason for the pornography ban – nudity is still allowed but ‘any content containing sexually-explicit conduct’ will be prohibited, aka the bulk of the platform’s content – appears to be financial, coming after pressure from banks and payment processors like Visa and Mastercard, The Guardian reports.

‘In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform, and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines,’ a spokesperson said.

OnlyFans’ new regime comes into force in October. Sex workers and other commentators have described it as an infringement on freedom.