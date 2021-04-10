BBC Hit With So Many Complaints Over Prince Philip Coverage It’s Forced To Create Specific Complaints Form

PA Images

The BBC has had to create its own complaint channel after receiving backlash for its wall-to-wall coverage of Prince Philip.

The news channel cancelled its schedule to dedicate its content to the late Duke of Edinburgh who died yesterday, April 9, at the age of 99.

The Royal Family’s official Twitter account broke the news of Prince Philip’s passing just after noon yesterday, saying the Queen’s husband of 73 years had ‘died peacefully’ at Windsor Castle.

Outlets across the world dedicated the news to all things Prince Philip related, but the BBC has since received criticism for doing too much.

People took to social media to express their thoughts on the majority of BBC channels completely uphauling it’s TV and radio schedules for tributes to Prince Philip.

One person tweeted, ‘Have just realised the BBC have pulled everything on BBC1 and 2 (including the Masterchef final), to show the EXACT same Prince Philip tribute. The exact same programme running on both channels simultaneously. That is truly bizarre.’

Another person wrote, ‘Am I the only one who thinks its ridiculous that every BBC radio channel is playing the same broadcast (about Prince Philip). Feels like eastern Europe 40 years ago.’

Meanwhile, someone else simply said, ‘Dear BBC. Yes, we had heard that Prince Philip has died.’

In the wake of the backlash it has received, the BBC has had to create a channel purely dedicated to complaints regarding its Duke of Edinburgh coverage yesterday.

The page reads, ‘We’re receiving complaints about too much TV coverage of the death of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,’ before inviting people to enter their email address to enable them to register a complaint.

It’s unknown as to how many complaints have been made, but it must have been quite the influx for the BBC to have to create a complaints section dedicated to it.