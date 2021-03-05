BBC Newsround Airing First Ever Special About Periods And Period Poverty

BBC/Pexels

CBBC Newsround is airing its first-ever special about periods and period poverty.

The episode, titled Lets Talk About Periods, will address common myths and taboos and educate children on period poverty.

The official blurb for the special reads, ‘Half of the world’s population have periods – yet people are often embarrassed to talk about them. Lauren Layfield meets experts, celebrities and children to find out more about periods, people’s attitudes towards them and why it’s important to open up the conversation.’

As well as opening up the conversation around periods to young boys and girls, Layfield will also speak to presenter Charlie Webster, who experienced period poverty growing up.

The special, which is set to air on March 7, will also feature familiar faces such as Tracy Beaker’s Dani Harmer.

In 2019, a Plan International UK survey found that one in five girls can be teased about their periods and don’t like speaking about them.

Lucy Russell, head of girls’ rights and youth at the charity told BBC that there needs to be a stronger conversation around periods: ‘It just causes problems. Not talking about periods means not understanding a healthy part of your body, and that can leave girls feeling confused, embarrassed or ashamed. We want to stop that.’

At the beginning of this year, the UK government announced that a so-called ‘tampon tax’ had come into force. As of January 1, VAT no longer applies to women’s sanitary products.

Later that month, the Department of Education said free sanitary products will be available at all schools and colleges across England.

In November 2020, Scotland became the first country in the world to offer free period products to everyone of all ages.

‘Proud to vote for this groundbreaking legislation, making Scotland the first country in the world to provide free period products for all who need them. An important policy for women and girls,’ Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said at the time.

Scottish Labour MP Monica Lennon, who first proposed the bill in April 2019, said it will make a ‘huge difference to the lives of everyone who menstruates’.

‘There has been a massive change in the way that periods are discussed in public life. A few years ago there had never been an open discussion of menstruation in the Holyrood chamber and now it is mainstream. MSPs have enjoyed being a part of that, and it has encompassed the menopause, endometriosis, as well as the types of products we use and their sustainability,’ she told The Guardian.