BBC Reporter Mistakes Bill Clinton For Bill Cosby In Live TV Blunder

A BBC journalist mixed up disgraced comedian Bill Cosby with Bill Clinton during a live report.

Cosby, 83, was freed from prison yesterday, June 30, just hours after his sexual assault conviction was overturned by Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court. He served more than two years of his three-to-10-year sentence, having earlier been found guilty of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand at his estate.

The news sparked a huge reaction, and amid the reports all across the world, BBC News moved to a reporter live in Philadelphia, who mistakenly said Clinton instead of Cosby in an unfortunate blunder.

After anchor Huw Edwards introduced journalist Michelle Fleury in the US, standing outside a state correctional facility, she said, ‘Huw, for the last two years this has been where Bill Clinton has called home.’

‘But tonight he will sleep in his own bed after the bombshell decision by Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court to overturn his conviction for sexual assault on the grounds that his 5th Amendment right – that is the right against self-incrimination – were violated,’ she continued.

As the programme cut back to the studio, Edwards promptly said, ‘Just to clarify, what was said there in Michelle’s introduction to the story, when she mistakenly said Bill Clinton instead of Bill Cosby, we apologise for the mistake. The story is of course is about Bill Cosby the entertainer.’

Naturally, the clip has already been doing the rounds on social media, amassing thousands of views and tweets. ‘Clarification I didn’t expect to hear on BBC News this evening, an apology for a journalist’s confusion of Bill Cosby with Bill Clinton,’ one user wrote.

‘Thought it would take a lot to top that Andy Murray game but BBC News mistakenly saying Bill Clinton instead of Bill Cosby is definitely up there,’ another wrote. ‘BBC News getting into hot water with Bill Clinton, who has apparently been in prison in Philadelphia. Presumably he met Bill Cosby while there,’ a third wrote.

