BBC Takes Down Online Prince Philip ‘Complaints Form’ After Complaints Peak

The BBC has taken down an online form allowing people to complain about its coverage of Prince Philip’s death after the number of responses peaked.

Following the news that Prince Philip had passed away on Friday, April 9, the BBC scrapped its original schedule on BBC One and BBC Two in favour of tributes to the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Listed as A Tribute to HRH Duke of Edinburgh, the channel reflected on the life of the Queen’s husband of 73 years with pre-recorded footage and interviews with those who knew him until 2pm on Saturday. However, while the BBC succeeded in honouring Prince Philip, many audience members were frustrated that it failed to offer its usual weekend entertainment.

The corporation received so many complaints about its scheduling choices that it opened a form dedicated to those who wanted to vent their frustrations in order to appropriately process them.

On the form, the BBC said it had received ‘complaints about too much TV coverage’ and encouraged viewers who wanted to complain about the schedule to enter their email address.

Taking to Twitter to express their thoughts, one social media user wrote: ‘I’m desperately sorry for the royal family for the loss of Prince Philip. But BBC TV channels and radio stations repeating the same old stuff all day is far too much. And we have at least a week of this!’

Another stuck up for the broadcaster, writing: ‘There have been complaints about the amount of coverage of Prince Philip’s death on @BBCNews. Maybe there was too much, but it is a significant national event & I thought it was very moving. I am not always a BBC fan, but I would want to be positive about this. Thank you!’

A complaints form is understood to be standard BBC approach to deal with complaint volumes on a temporary basis, The Guardian reports, and it is thought to have removed the form as the rate at which complaints were coming in started to fall.

The BBC declined to comment on the number of complaints it had received in a press release shared after Prince Philip’s death, however it noted that it every two weeks it publishes complaints reports containing details and figures for any programme which has received more than 100 complaints. The next report is expected to be published on April 15.

Viewing figures for BBC One dropped 6% on Friday in comparison to the week before, according to figures cited by Deadline, while BBC Two was down 65% after broadcasting the BBC News channel for a large portion of the evening.

The BBC was not the only broadcaster to dedicate time to Prince Philip following his death, with ITV also swapping regular scheduled programming for tributes and Channel 4 broadcasting a feature-length news special about the Duke at 7pm. As a result, ITV suffered a 60% dent to its ratings while Channel 4 was down 8.5%.