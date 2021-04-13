BBC’s Coverage Of Prince Philip Received The Most Complaints In TV History

PA Images

The BBC received the most complaints in TV history after choosing to scrap its regular programming in favour of tributes to Prince Philip in the wake of his death.

Following the news of the Duke of Edinburgh’s death on April 9, a number of British broadcasters dedicated time to air programmes sharing the news of his passing and reflecting on his long life.

Though ITV and Channel 4 both honoured Prince Philip, the BBC faced backlash for its wall-to-wall coverage which continued until 2pm on Saturday and replaced much-loved shows such as EastEnders and MasterChef.

The broadcaster set up a dedicated complaints form to allow people to express their frustrations at the coverage and it has now been revealed that at least 110,994 people got in touch, making the coverage the most complained-about event in British TV history.

The previous record for complaints is believed to 63,000, which came after the BBC aired Jerry Springer: The Opera in 2005 following criticism from Christian groups.

According to an internal BBC complaints log seen by The Guardian, comments included criticism that the coverage took up every BBC channel and dismissed other news events.

One comment read: ‘Coverage of this event took up the entire evening broadcast to the exclusion of all other topics, including the ongoing topic of the pandemic. Some coverage was justified, but not to this extent.’

Another read: ‘It was sad news Prince Philip [sic] died on Friday and I understand the BBC had to acknowledge the fact but on every single one of its channels? Why [not] just put it on one channel for those that want to listen to that drivel and the rest of us can have a bit of music.’

The BBC removed its complaints form on Sunday following an influx of comments and announced in a press release that details and figures for any programme receiving more than 100 complaints would be revealed in its fortnightly complaints report, the next issue of which is due to be released on April 15.

The broadcaster has not commented on the leaked figure but appeared to stand by the way it handled Prince Philip’s death, stating: ‘We are proud of our coverage and the role we play during moments of national significance.’

While the majority of the complaints focused on the extensive tributes to the Duke of Edinburgh, some people got in touch with other criticisms including the decision to feature Prince Andrew in the coverage, with almost 400 people expressing their opinion that he should not have been involved due to his association with Jeffrey Epstein.

Another 233 people argued that presenters were not wearing sufficiently respectful clothes, while a further 116 people wrote to say the BBC had made its complaints process too easy for those looking to scold the broadcaster.