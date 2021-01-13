Boris Johnson Admits To Marcus Rashford Photos Of £30 Food Parcels Are ‘Unacceptable’

PA Images/Munchbunch87/Twitter

Boris Johnson has agreed with footballer Marcus Rashford that the photos of the £30 food parcels are ‘unacceptable’.

Families across the UK are receiving the parcels while schools are closed during the country’s third lockdown. Families are only applicable to receive the parcels if their child has free school meals.

The Manchester United player took to social media on Monday night, January 11, to share a photograph of a food parcel a family had received.

Posting the photo on Twitter, Rashford wrote, ‘Then imagine we expect the children to engage in learning from home. Not to mention the parents who, at times, have to teach them who probably haven’t eaten at all so their children can…’

His highlighting of the poor state of the parcels once again caught the government’s attention, with the Department of Education telling Rashford it was ‘looking into this’.

Chartwells, the company that is contracted to provide the meals, also responded to one person’s tweet detailing the contents of the parcel they had received, and stated that the woman’s food parcel ‘does not reflect the specification of one of our hampers’.

The company also said in a statement to Metro, ‘We take our responsibility to provide children with access to nutritious food very seriously. We have worked hard to produce food hampers at incredibly short notice during these challenging times.’

Marcus Rashford PA Images

Following his campaigning, the footballer has now spoken to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who agreed with the 23-year-old that the food parcels weren’t as good as they should be.

Rashford tweeted this morning, January 13:

Just had a good conversation with the Prime Minister. He has assured me that he is committed to correcting the issue with the food hampers and that a full review of the supply chain is taking place. He agrees that images of hampers being shared on Twitter are unacceptable.

Boris’s comments come after a conservative MP defended the parcels earlier today on Channel 4 News.

Pauline Latham, Conservative MP for Mid Derbyshire, said while being interviewed, ‘The schools make the decision. It isn’t the government. The schools decide whether they want to use local vouchers with a local provider. There are some national ones coming online any minute now. We don’t give out cash as such.’