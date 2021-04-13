China Has Vast Secret Navy It Doesn’t Admit Exists, Experts Say

PA Images

China has its own secret navy that it won’t admit exists, according to Western experts.

When the country is asked about its supposed secret navy, Beijing simply refers to it as a ‘so-called maritime militia’ and does not acknowledge its existence.

Despite its denial, some believe this ‘militia’ is playing an integral part in Beijing’s efforts in claiming parts of South China and elsewhere.

According to sources, the militia’s large ships are being funded by the People’s Liberation Army, the regular armed forces of the People’s Republic of China, News Opener reports.

The ships are reportedly being used to claim ‘disputed reefs and islands’ by gathering in such numbers that they cannot be challenged without an ensuing military confrontation.

The International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) has since expressed concerns and said that it has never seen a Chinese operation of this size.

Senior fellows of the IISS Samir Puri and Greg Austin wrote on the organisation’s blog last week that Chinese fishing vessels – which numbered more than 200 at one point – were spotted at the Philippines’ Whitsun Reef early last month. The country’s Secretary of National Defence Delfine Lorenzana calling on China to ‘stop this incursion’.

China denied that it was an ‘incursion’ and claimed that the ships and their crews were there to take shelter from ‘rough sea conditions’.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said:

Due to maritime situation, some fishing boats have been taking shelter from the wind near Niu’e Jiao, which is quite normal. We hope relevant sides can view this in an rational light.

Come April 4, Lorenzana said that the ‘continued presence of Chinese maritime militias in the area reveals their intent to further occupy features in the West Philippine Sea’. The White House has also voiced support for the Philippines and criticised the ‘massing of People’s Armed Forces Maritime Militia vessels at Whitsun Reef’.

Discussing how the s0-called Chinese Maritime Militia works, Carl Schuster, a former director of operations at the US Pacific Command’s Joint Intelligence Center, said, as per News Opener, ‘The People’s Armed Forces Maritime Militia don’t fish. They have automatic weapons aboard and reinforced hulls, making them very dangerous at close range.’

‘Also, they have a top speed of around 18-22 knots, making them faster than 90% of the world’s fishing boats,’ he added.

Despite the evidence against them, China continues to deny that it has a secret navy.