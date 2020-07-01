Belgium Removes Bust Of King Leopold II, Who Was Responsible For Up To 10 Million Congolese Deaths PA Images

Belgium has removed a bust of King Leopold II, who is believed to be responsible for the death of millions of Africans while the country ruled over what is now Congo.

It comes after current reigning monarch King Philippe expressed regret for the violence carried out during that time, making him the first monarch to show remorse for the events.

Marking 60 years since the end of Belgium’s colonial rule in Congo, Philippe penned an open letter to the Congolese president, Felix Tshisekedi, in which he wrote of his ‘deepest regrets’ for the ‘acts of violence and cruelty’ and ‘the suffering and humiliation’ forced upon Belgian Congo.

Without specifically naming Leopold, King Philippe said, as per the Guardian:

During the time of the Congo Free State [1885-1908], acts of violence and brutality were committed that weigh still on our collective memory. The colonial period that followed also caused suffering and humiliations. I would like to express my deepest regrets for the wounds of the past, the pain of today, which is rekindled by the discrimination all too present in our society.

Hours later, the bust of King Leopold II, who ruled Belgium between 1865 and 1909, was removed from a park in Ghent.

During his time as monarch, King Leopold II forced many Congolese people into slavery, making them extract resources that he would use for his own profit. In his earlier years ruling over the country, he was famed for killing, forcing people into labour and other brutal acts, which are believed to have left 10 million people dead.

A small crowd clapped when the statue was pulled down by a crane during a short ceremony featuring several readings. The statue will now be moved to a warehouse of a Ghent city museum while officials make a decision regarding what to do it.

Mathieu Charles, an activist from the Belgian Network for Black Lives, said as per ABC:

Removing statues does not erase history, it rectifies history and makes new history that rightly calls into question dominant narratives.

Previously, Belgium has tried to focus on the so-called positives of colonialism, however the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement has put a spotlight on the awful plight endured by those who were enslaved by Leopold and many other leaders.

The Leopold statue had already been vandalised several times during the protests, with many calling upon officials to take it down for good.