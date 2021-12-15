Beloved Cornish Comedian Jethro Dies Aged 73 Following Covid Battle

It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of the well known and popular Cornish comedian Jethro. Tragically Jethro passed away on 14th December 2021 after contracting COVID-19

Jethro leaves behind his life partner Jennie, sons Jesse and Lanyon, step daughter Sarah, daughter-in-law Stacey and of course his much loved grandchildren.

We ask that you respect our privacy at this very sad time and give us all time to grieve. We will continue to support each other in the knowledge that our lives will never be the same without him.