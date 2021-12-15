Beloved Cornish Comedian Jethro Dies Aged 73 Following Covid Battle
Beloved Cornish comedian Jethro, real name Geoffrey Rowe, has died at the age of 73 following a battle with coronavirus.
A spokesperson announced the sad news via Jethro’s official Facebook page, letting fans know that the well-known comedian and singer had passed away on December 14 after contracting COVID-19.
As per this statement:
It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of the well known and popular Cornish comedian Jethro. Tragically Jethro passed away on 14th December 2021 after contracting COVID-19
Jethro leaves behind his life partner Jennie, sons Jesse and Lanyon, step daughter Sarah, daughter-in-law Stacey and of course his much loved grandchildren.
We ask that you respect our privacy at this very sad time and give us all time to grieve. We will continue to support each other in the knowledge that our lives will never be the same without him.
Tributes have since poured in for the St Buryan born stand-up, who retired earlier this year after 50 years in the business.
Comedian Jim Davidson, who featured Jethro on his TV shows, tweeted:
My good friend Jethro has left us. RIP Jethro, you will be greatly missed.
Britain’s Got Talent finalist Danny Posthill wrote:
I remember when I first started showing an interest in comedy and I used to buy stand up shows on VHS with my paper round money. Lee Evans, Chubby Brown, Jim Davidson, Jimmy Jones and Jethro. Sadly today one of those legends have left us. RIP Jethro. Thanks for the laughs.
Known for his humorous observational takes on life in Cornwall, Jethro rose to fame in the 1980s, touring pubs and clubs while building a name for himself.
In 1990, Jethro made his national television debut during an appearance on the Des O’Connor Show.
Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Geoffrey Rowe at this difficult time.
