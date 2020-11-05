Bernie Sanders Predicted Exactly What Has Happened So Far In US Election Last Week

NBC/PA

Just last week, Bernie Sanders predicted US President Donald Trump’s litigious response to the US election.

At the time of writing, Joe Biden has 264 electoral votes, while Trump has 214. In order for the former vice president to take the White House, he needs 270 votes.

However, Trump has no intention of going quietly, with lawsuits filed in several key states and accusations of a ‘fraud on the American public’. Sanders, once a Democratic front-runner for the presidency, saw it coming.

Check out Sanders’ prediction in the video below:

Sanders recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, with the host asking him when we’d find out the results of the election.

He said, ‘For reasons which I don’t have the time to get into tonight, you’re going to have a situation, I suspect, in states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, other states, where they are going to be receiving huge amounts of mail-in ballots.’

This is true. Due to the current pandemic, mail-in ballots have seen a record uptick, with more than 102 million votes being cast before Election Day.

Mail-in Ballot Counting in Wilkes-Barre, US - 04 Nov 2020 PA Images

Sanders continued, ‘And unlike states like Florida or Vermont, they’re not able for bad reasons to begin processing those ballots until Election Day or maybe when the polls close. That means you’re going to have states dealing with perhaps millions of mail-in ballots.’

This is also true. While Florida allowed 22 days of counting and organising prior to Election Day, other states – such as Pennsylvania and Nevada, two big states that could decide the outcome of the election – simply didn’t, prolonging the results.

NYC: March to Demand Every Vote is Counted PA Images

Sanders then said:

Here is my worry. What polls show, and what studies have shown, is that, for whatever reason, Democrats are more likely to use mail-in ballots. Republicans are more likely to walk into polling booths on Election Day. It is likely that the first votes that will be counted will be those people who came in on Election Day, which will be Republican.

Again, Sanders was correct. Following Trump’s repeated baseless theorising over the illegitimacy of mail-in ballots, Republicans turned out in force at polling stations, while recently-counted votes have predominantly came from Democrats, hence Biden’s lead.

Biden Projects Confidence About His Lead - Wilmington PA Images

He continued:

And here is the fear – and I hope everybody hears it – it could well be, you know, I don’t know what’s going to happen, nobody does. But it could well be that, at 10pm on Election Night, Trump is winning in Michigan, he’s winning in Pennsylvania, he’s winning in Wisconsin, and he gets on the television and he says, ‘Thank you Americans for re-electing me. It’s all over, have a good day.’

Speaking from the White House on Tuesday night, November 3, Trump said, ‘We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election.’ At this point, he did carry a lead in Pennsylvania, but there were many, many votes left to be counted. Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan and several other states had also yet to be called.

Trump also said, ‘We’re winning Michigan. We’re winning Wisconsin.’ Biden has gone on to win both Michigan and Wisconsin.

Sanders added:

But then the next day, and the day following, all of those mail-in ballots start getting counted, and it turns out that Biden has won those states. And Trump says, ‘See? I told you the whole thing was fraudulent. I told you those mail-in ballots were crooked. And we’re not going to leave office.’ So that is a worry that I and a lot of people have.

During his speech, Trump said, ‘We’ll be going to the US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop.’ His campaign has since filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia, as well as demanding a recount in Wisconsin.

He also tweeted, ‘They are finding Biden votes all over the place – in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. So bad for our Country!’ Many have pointed out the fact that mail-in ballots are still being counted, hence why votes for Biden are increasing.

While it seems Trump will contest the results of the election, should Biden win, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier told NPR, ‘We’re ready. We’re prepared. We’ve been ready for a while because we see this irresponsibility of the president, his disrespect for the Constitution, for our democracy and for the integrity of our elections.’