Bernie Sanders Promises To Tell Us About Alien Secrets When He Becomes President

You might not need to practice your Naruto run – Bernie Sanders has pledged to tell the people about any alien secrets he learns if he’s elected US President.

Speaking on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, when quizzed about whether he would let people know, Sanders agreed to announce it on the podcast. Oval Office addresses are overrated, anyway.

You can watch the amusing clip below:

Rogan asks Sanders: If you got into the office and you found out something about aliens, if you found out something about UFOs, would you let us know?’ Sanders replies: ‘Well I tell you, my wife would demand I let you know.’

Sanders says his wife isn’t a ‘UFO nut’, but she asks him if he has any access to information regarding extraterrestrials. Rogan then pushes Sanders: ‘You’ll let us know though?’

Sanders replies:

Alright, we’ll announce it on the show. How’s that?

While it’s clearly all a little tongue-in-cheek, it’s interesting to see a presidential candidate being so light regarding the topic of aliens. It’s something Rogan regularly discusses on the podcast; in 2017, former Blink 182 singer and current UFOlogist Tom DeLonge was on the show.

The question over whether aliens exists is one that has dominated the world for decades – particularly since 1947, when a ‘conventional weather balloon’ crashed at Roswell, New Mexico.

The hub of all alien-related queries: Area 51, the extremely-classified US Air Force facility. People have suggested that UFOs, and maybe actual aliens, are contained at the site.

Good news, more than three million aspiring alien hunters will be raiding Area 51 soon. The Facebook page was initially created as a joke, but it has become such a sensation it was actually removed for violating community standards and the US Air Force released a statement saying: ‘The US Air Force always stands ready to protect America and its assets.’

The page is back now, though the creator is trying to steer people away from Area 51 towards a festival instead. The newly restored page has a link to the website which has more information about the festival and there’s even Naruto running-related merchandise for the truly dedicated followers to get their hands on.

The website explains:

We’re meeting in the town of Rachel, NV- the closest town to Area 51! We travelled out into the desert to speak directly with land-owners about creating an event for people to celebrate the unnatural… they’re totally on board! ‘They’ can’t stop us all from meeting out there… lets have fun! Music, camping and arts will occur over the weekend until Sunday – we hope to see you there!

If you are legitimately considering storming Area 51, two things: firstly, you’ll die; secondly, you’ll die an idiot.

