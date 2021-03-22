Bernie Sanders Tells Elon Musk To ‘Focus On Earth’ And Just Pay More Taxes

PA Images

Bernie Sanders has advised Elon Musk to just ‘focus on Earth’ and pay more taxes rather than continue to spend his fortune on space travel.

Musk, who is well known for his fascination with space and space travel, came under some criticism the other day after tweeting that he is now ‘accumulating resources to help make life multiplanetary & extend the light of consciousness to the stars’.

With so much poverty down here on Earth, particularly in the wake of the economic effects felt by the coronavirus pandemic, many felt that the Tesla CEO’s enormous wealth would be better spent a little closer to home.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, March 18, Sanders wrote:

We are in a moment in American history where two guys — Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos — own more wealth than the bottom 40% of people in this country. That level of greed and inequality is not only immoral. It is unsustainable.

Replying to an article from the website Clean Technica, which blasted Sanders’ comments as ‘ridiculous’, Musk defended his wealth, stating:

I am accumulating resources to help make life multiplanetary & extend the light of consciousness to the stars.

Sanders replied to this tweet with the following message:

Space travel is an exciting idea, but right now we need to focus on Earth and create a progressive tax system so that children don’t go hungry, people are not homeless and all Americans have healthcare. The level of inequality in America is obscene and a threat to our democracy.

Last week, Musk briefly overtook Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to become the richest person on Earth, as per Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index after Tesla shares rose by 2% overnight. Now back in second place, Musk is currently estimated to be worth a colossal $170 billion at the time of writing.

Ordinary US citizens have suffered greatly from the economic consequences of the pandemic. As per the website Inequality.org, more 76 million American people lost work between March 21, 2020, and January 23, 2021, with 18 million collecting unemployment on January 30, 2021.

Between January 20 to February 1, an approximate 24 million adults reported their household had not had enough food in the course of the the past week, while almost one in five renters reported being behind on their rent in January.

Horrifyingly, from January 6 to 8, between seven and 11 million US children lived in households where children weren’t eating enough as there wasn’t enough money to feed them.

Despite these concerning statistics, billionaires have reportedly fared well, with the total US billionaire wealth having increased by $1.3 trillion since mid-March, 2020, showing a 44% increase.