Best Friends Who Thought Each Other Had Died In Holocaust Reunited After 82 Years

by : Julia Banim on : 13 Mar 2021 12:32
Best Friends Who Thought Each Other Had Died In Holocaust Reunited After 82 YearsGlobal News/YouTube

A pair of best friends who each believed the other had died in the Holocaust have been reunited after 82 years.

Betty Grebenschikoff and Ana María Wahrenberg, grew up together in Berlin in the 1930s.

The last time they saw each other was back in spring 1939, when they were both just nine years old. Now 91, the two women have reconnected over Zoom, and have found that their bond is still strong even after the passing of so many years, the USC Shoah Foundation reports.

You can find out more about this story in the following clip:

After Kristallnacht, Ana María’s family moved to Chile, while Betty’s family found refuge in Shanghai, China. Betty remained here for more than a decade before emigrating to the US.

As per The Washington Post, the women last remembered seeing each other in a Berlin schoolyard, crying and sharing a final hug.

Whenever Grebenschikoff gave talks at schools, she would always mention her old friend, in the hopes that they would one day be reunited.

A committed USC Shoah Foundation researcher was able to link the testimonies of the two women, made possible through the hard work and dedication of Holocaust testimony indexer Ita Gordon.

Gordon, an indexer with over 20 years experience, delved into their stories and was able to reconnect the two friends, both of whom were delighted and amazed to discover the other one was still alive.

Betty joined the Zoom call on November 19 from her home in St. Petersburg, Florida, while Ana María joined from Santiago, they were joined by their respective families.

Betty described their reunion as a ‘miracle’:

It was like no time had passed. Of course, 82 years makes a difference, but more or less, we just picked up where we left off.

Going forward, the women have scheduled a standing phone call every Sunday. They also make sure to email and call each other throughout the week to catch up, and Ana María reportedly has ‘big plans to travel to Miami and be together for Rosh Hashanah’.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

