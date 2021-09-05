Bette Midler Says Women Should Refuse Sex With Men To Protest Texas Abortion Bill

PA Images

Bette Midler has condemned the controversial Texas abortion bill, saying women should refuse sex with men to protest it.

Senate Bill 8, also known as the Texas Heartbeat Act, prohibits abortions after six weeks of pregnancy and also allows private citizens to sue abortion clinics if they suspect them of performing one after this time, in addition to those who helped – this could be driving them there or helping with the costs. It’s considered the most restrictive abortion law in the country.

The bill has been criticised across the world after coming into effect this week – even the Satanic Temple has taken legal action against the law.

On Friday, September 3, Midler tweeted, ‘I suggest that all women refuse to have sex with men until they are guaranteed the right to choose by Congress.’ Nancy Sinatra, Frank Sinatra’s daughter, replied, ‘My dad actually suggested that decades ago.’

The 75-year-old continued in further tweets. ‘This isn’t about guns, speech, money or war. It’s about women, their lives, their bodies and their autonomy. That’s what allowed the court to do shoddy work, with careless disregard, because who’s going to stop it?’ she wrote.



‘They only did the thing in the dead of night, without care or effort, because they believe women are so used to being gaslit that of course, they’ll just tolerate it. They did the thing in the dead of night without care or effort because they genuinely believe that they’re only women, and they deserve what they get.’

Midler also shared a quote from a letter penned by Heather Cox Richardson, ‘A state has undermined the power of the federal government to protect civil rights. It has given individuals who disagree with one particular right the power to take it away from their neighbours.’