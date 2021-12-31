Betty White Dies Aged 99

Alamy

Betty White, star of Golden Girls and numerous television shows and movies, has died at the age of 99.

The much-loved actress’ death was confirmed by agent and close friend Jeff Witjas to Variety. Los Angeles Police Department were called to a death investigation today, December 31, at 9.30am local time. White would have turned 100 on January 17.

‘Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever. I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again,’ Witjas said.

White, known for her roles as Rose on The Golden Girls, Sue-Ann Nivens on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and many, many other roles, was a mainstay on television screens for more than 60 years.

Acting well into her 80s and 90s, White captured a new audience when she starred in films such as The Proposal, You Again and Bringing Down the House, as well as regularly appearing on late night talk shows.

White earned Emmy nominations and SAG Awards for her role in Hot in Cleveland, in which she starred from 2011 to 2012.

White was born in 1922 in Oak Park, Illinois, before moving to Los Angeles with her family and attending Beverly Hills High School. She made her professional stage debut not long after graduating, per Variety.

In 1963 she married her third husband Allen Ludden, host of the gameshow Password, and the couple were together until Ludden died in 1981, White never remarried.

To mark her 90th birthday in 2012, an all-star television special was aired, featuring friends and co-stars such as Mary Tyler Moore, Ellen DeGeneres and Carl Reiner, as well as Tina Fey and Ed Asner.

In 2019, White joined the cast of Toy Story 4, voicing a tiger toy named Bitey White.

She also had a passion for animals off-screen, working closely with the Los Angeles Zoo and the Morris Animal Foundation for more than 40 years. ‘I’m actually the luckiest old broad alive. Half my life is working in a profession I love and the other half is working with animals,’ she said, per BBC News.

In 2015 she was awarded an Emmy for lifetime achievement, her eighth Emmy in total.

Bob Mauro, of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, said White was an ‘American institution’, adding, ‘She is one of the most beloved female performers in the history of television.’