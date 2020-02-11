Beware Of Warnings About ‘Grey Death’ Drug Official Claimed Could Kill You If You Touch It

It appears that some media persons have “elaborated” and “taken liberties” with the wording in their stories. We have advised the public not to touch this drug or any illicit drugs due to the possible harmful ingredients in such drugs.

Gray death heroin is cut with fentanyl and fentanyl analogues in unknown quantities. It is a strong drug, and touching it could be problematic as you can imagine. Not necessarily to death through the skin, however touching substances then transferring to clothing, the face, eyes, mouth, etc. could result in exposure to the drug in some way.

Our original intent was to inform the public in our area as well as law enforcement that we have seen this relatively new drug in our area.

We have no illnesses or deaths in our area as this is the first time we have seen the drug in this parish. We are not aware of any deaths from it in Louisiana.