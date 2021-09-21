Bicycle On Subway Tracks Leads To Explosion In NYC

@subwaycreatures/Instagram

An explosion rocked a New York City subway station after a train collided with an abandoned bicycle.

The incident took place on Sunday night, September 19, in Steinway Street in Astoria, Queens. Footage of the explosion shows the train rolling into the station and hitting the blue rent-a-bike, causing a rather large blast and bringing it to a halt.

The Citi Bike appears to have been thrown onto the tracks, and as the train hits it, it grinds along slightly before bursting into flames. It’s believed another train also hit the bike.

@subwaycreatures/Instagram

The clip ends after the operators of the two trains pulled their emergency breaks, with the surrounding area in the station engulfed in smoke. The explosion took place at around 10.25pm, shortly after an unidentified male ‘rolled’ the rented bike onto the track.

According to the New York Police Department, he caused ‘substantial risk of injury and smoke condition’ and is wanted for reckless endangerment. Officers are still investigating and trying to track down the man responsible, the New York Post reports.

Tim Minton, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, branded the incident as ‘an attack on all of New York City that took place in the transit system… the miscreants who threw that bike in the path of an oncoming train should be prosecuted for their reckless disregard for safety of subway riders and workers.’

The footage has racked up millions of views across social media and thousands of comments calling for the man to be caught. ‘Left on purpose, hopefully someone goes to jail,’ one user wrote. ‘I hope the person who did this was arrested. Despicable!’ another wrote.

‘That is terrible!! So many people could have gotten hurt,’ another commented. ‘Whoever threw that on the tracks knew they could have killed someone! WTH is going on in the world?’ a fourth wrote. There have been no reported injuries as a result of the blast.

