Biden Administration Confirms Russian Agent Shared Trump Polling Data During 2016 Election Interference

The Biden administration has further detailed Russia’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 US election.

In fact, the President of the United States has confirmed that, despite denials from former POTUS Donald Trump, Russia meddled in both the 2016 and 2020 elections.

According to Biden, the Trump campaign handed over polling data to Russian agents who in turn passed it onto Russian intelligence.

Trump’s 2016 campaign chief Paul Manafort gave Russian intelligence agencies ‘sensitive information on polling and campaign strategy,’ while Manafort’s associate, Konstantin Kilimnik, ‘also sought to promote the narrative that Ukraine, not Russia, had interfered in the 2016 US presidential election,’ the US Treasury Department said.

Only yesterday, April 15, did President Biden expel 10 Russian diplomats for their role in election interference, which sent a strong message to Vladimr Putin, who has just signed a law to allow himself to remain president until 2036.

The US’s recent sanctions also revealed that Kilimnik, who was part of the expelled few, was the Russian operative to pass on election data between Trump’s people to Russian agencies, despite the Treasury Department offering a $250,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

US Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, said in a statement that it was ‘the start of a new US campaign against Russian malign behaviour’.

Going into more detail in regards to Kilimnik, the Treasury said he ‘provided the Russian Intelligence Services with sensitive information on polling and campaign strategy,’ which were handed over throughout 2016 by Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his deputy Rick Gates, and documented but not substantiated in the infamous Mueller report.

Until this point, it hadn’t been clarified whether Kilimnik had actually passed over sensitive information directly to the Russian government, but now it’s been confirmed he did.

The recent sanctions were levied against some 16 individuals and entities in total, which includes Russia’s first deputy chief of staff, Alexei Gromov, who is said to have used ‘its media apparatus that sought to exacerbate tensions in the United States by discrediting the 2020 US election process’.

In March this year, the US government formed a report that concluded Russia tried to disseminate false information that heavily criticised Biden and pandered towards Trump.

Some of the above sanctions were also handed to outlets that were controlled by Russian intel services, as a means of hiding its government’s attempt to spread disinformation and influence American voters.

CNN also reports the same investigation last month showed Trump and his allies all publicly supported the idea of Russia spreading disinformation to strengthen their chances of winning the presidency, and met with Russians in order to conspire and push conspiracy theories against the Democratic candidate.