Biden Administration Discovers Trump Had No COVID Vaccine Distribution Plan, Source Claims

US President Joe Biden hasn’t inherited a COVID vaccine distribution plan from Donald Trump… because there never was one, sources claim.

Biden is now the POTUS, and he’s been getting straight to work on fighting the pandemic and undoing some of Trump’s most infamous moves, whether it’s rejoining the Paris Climate Accords, halting construction of the US-Mexico wall or reversing the ‘Muslim travel ban’.

Last year, he vowed: ‘This team will help get… at least 100 million COVID vaccine shots into the arms of the American people in the first 100 days.’ To do that, he’ll need a plan, no thanks to the departed Trump administration.

To clarify, vaccines are being distributed across the country. For example, Arnold Schwarzenegger received his jab in Los Angeles County yesterday. However, despite the doses being approved weeks ago, sources say Trump didn’t have any firm plan in place for a rollout.

One source told CNN: ‘There is nothing for us to rework. We are going to have to build everything from scratch.’ Another source told the outlet they’d be starting from ‘square one’, adding: ‘Wow, just further affirmation of complete incompetence.’

Biden’s COVID-19 task force coordinator Jeff Zients said he was confident in meeting 100 million jabs in 100 days, telling reporters: ‘For almost a year now, Americans could not look to the federal government for any strategy, let alone a comprehensive approach to respond to COVID. And we’ve seen the tragic costs of that failure.’

The president is set to ramp up production and distribution of vaccines, honing the wartime Defense Production Act to ensure a steady stock of vials, PPE and other supplies. In turn, he will accelerate the rate of vaccinations in addition to providing more funding for state and local officials, with more sites in stadiums, convention centres and pharmacies.

On the White House’s website, an official statement reads: ‘The American people deserve an urgent, robust, and professional response to the growing public health and economic crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak.’

It adds: ‘President Biden believes that the federal government must act swiftly and aggressively to help protect and support our families, small businesses, first responders, and caregivers essential to help us face this challenge, those who are most vulnerable to health and economic impacts, and our broader communities – not to blame others or bail out corporations.’

One of Biden’s first executive orders was a mask mandate on all federal grounds across the country, earlier criticising how face coverings had become politicised. To Republicans who refused to wear them, he said: ‘What the hell is the matter with them? It’s time to grow up.’

He’s also asked Americans to ‘mask up’ for 100 days in the fight against COVID-19, saying: ‘We’re asking you, we’re in a war with this virus.’

