Biden Administration Plans $3 Trillion Package For Infrastructure, Schools, And Families

PA

Members of US president Joe Biden’s team are readying plans for a huge $3 trillion package aimed at infrastructure, schools, families and boosting the economy.

Earlier this month, the POTUS signed off on a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, which includes a host of measures such as $1,400 stimulus payments. ‘This historic legislation is about rebuilding the backbone of this country. And giving people in this nation, working people, middle-class folks, the people who built this country, a fighting chance,’ he said.

Advert 10

While acquainting himself with the powers of office from the off, signing several executive orders undoing Trump era policies and moving ahead on climate change. Now, Biden’s top aides are proposing a $3 trillion package with broad implications across America, one that’ll solidify the administration’s legislative agenda after the mayhem surrounding its beginning.

PA Images

The plans are in their preliminary stages, with the two-part proposal – the first tackling infrastructure and clean energy, the other aimed at the ‘care economy’ – soon to be presented to Biden directly, perhaps even as early as this week.

In a statement, as per CNN, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said: ‘President Biden and his team are considering a range of potential options for how to invest in working families and reform our tax code so it rewards work, not wealth. Those conversations are ongoing, so any speculation about future economic proposals is premature and not a reflection of the White House’s thinking.’

Advert 10

While unconfirmed, it’s believed the proposal would include around $1 trillion for roads, bridges, rail lines, more than 500,000 electrical vehicle charging stations – this is a big one, considering Biden’s plans to make the federal fleet electric and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 – and phone networks.

Biden earlier said he’d ‘use all the levers of the federal government’ to ‘position America to be the global leader in the manufacture of electric vehicles and their input materials and parts.’

PA Images

The second part would see investment in free community college, universal pre-kindergarten and paid family leave. Speaking on plans beyond the recent relief package, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Biden ‘looks forward to proposing ideas to address long-standing challenges that our economy has faced’.

Advert 10

She also noted ‘a leveling off or even decline in women’s labor force participation rate because they don’t have access universally in the United States to paid family and medical leave and child care is certainly something he’s going to want to address,’ The Washington Post reports.

Seth Hanlon, a senior fellow at the liberal Center for American Progress thinktank, told The New York Times: ‘President Biden’s plan represents a stunning shift in priorities, addressing many of the nation’s most pressing challenges. As reported, the plan is very wide-ranging, reflecting the fact that we’ve underinvested in so many areas.’