Biden administration releases over 1,000 secret JFK assassination files

The Biden administration has released more than 1,000 previously classified files relating to the 1963 assassination of JFK.

On Wednesday, December 15, 1,491 documents relating to President John F. Kennedy’s assassination were released by the Biden administration, containing filings from the CIA, the FBI, the State Department and others.

Kennedy was assassinated by Lee Harvey Oswald in 1963. The recently released documents reveal that Oswald visited the Cuban and USSR embassies in Mexico to acquire a visa before Kennedy’s assassination.

Also included in the documents was the report of a 1962 tip from a source who claimed to be a driver for Soviet diplomats, alleging that there was a plot to kill Kennedy. While officials tried to verify the man’s claims, documents state they believed the man ‘was some type of a crank’, but the ‘conclusion, however, cannot be confirmed’.

While the documents were scheduled to come out earlier this year, President Biden issued an extension to the National Archives after work to gather the documents had slowed due to the pandemic, NBC News reports.

In October 2017 some documents were released, however, then-president Donald Trump asked for others to be held back.

Trump said of the request to hold documents back:

Executive departments and agencies have proposed to me that certain information should continue to be redacted because of national security, law enforcement, and foreign affairs concerns.

Wednesday marked the biggest released of documents since 2017, with the last set of documents being released by December 15, 2022.

Of the plan to release the documents, Biden said all information will be made available ‘unless the redaction is necessary to protect against an identifiable harm to the military defence, intelligence operations, law enforcement, or the conduct of foreign relations that is of such gravity that it outweighs the public interest in disclosure’.