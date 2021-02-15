Biden Calls For Gun Law Reform On Anniversary Of Parkland School Shooting

PA Images

President Joe Biden has marked the three year anniversary of the Parkland school shooting by launching a renewed call for gun control measures.

In a statement issued on Sunday, February 14, Biden called on Congress to pass laws to curb access to the kind of assault weapons used in the shooting, which saw 17 people, most of them teenagers, killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.

He also said that other measures, including background checks, limits on high-capacity magazines and an end to immunity for gun manufacturers should also be implemented as part of new gun control legislation, BBC News reports.

‘Today, as we mourn with the Parkland community, we mourn for all who have lost loved ones to gun violence,’ Biden said, adding that ‘this Administration will not wait for the next mass shooting’ to take the opportunity to introduce stricter gun laws and promising to ‘take action to end our epidemic of gun violence and make our schools and communities safer.’

Many of the survivors and families of the Parkland shooting have gone on to become prominent advocates for gun control measures as part of the ‘March For Our Lives’ organisation.

The group has spent the past three years lobbying lawmakers and driving youth-led public campaigns for gun reform, and in December called on Biden to appoint a National Director of Gun Violence Prevention, and to recognise gun violence as a ‘public health crisis’ that ‘disproportionately affects our most vulnerable populations.’

Attempts to pass meaningful gun control legislation in recent years have been held up by pro-gun Republicans in Congress, with many labelling even minor measures like background checks an infringement on the 2nd Amendment right to bear arms.

In 2013, following the Sandy Hook school shooting, President Obama tried and failed to introduce stricter gun laws, while the Trump administration defended gun rights advocates in the wake of the Parkland shootings.

During his 2020 election campaign President Biden promised to introduce gun control measures within his first 100 days in office. CBS reports that Biden’s statement marking the Parkland shooting anniversary comes shortly after several gun reform campaign groups, including Everytown for Gun Safety, Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action, met with members of his administration last week to discuss proposals for action.

While no specific plan or legislation has been revealed, Sunday’s statement aims to put pressure on the Democratic-controlled Congress to take action, with Biden saying that they ‘owe it to all those we’ve lost and to all those left behind to grieve to make a change.’