Biden Calls On Trump To Go On Television And Defend The Constitution Sky News/PA

President-elect Joe Biden has called on Trump to appear live on national television to put an end to the riots currently taking place at the Capitol building in Washington.

Biden called on Trump to ‘step up’, ‘defend the constitution’ and put a stop to the violent scenes that are unfolding. The president-elect said this is ‘not a protest, it’s insurrection’.

Speaking from Wilmington, Delaware, Biden said, ‘At this hour, our democracy is under unprecedented assault, unlike anything we’ve seen in modern times’. He said this is an ‘assault on the rule of law’ taking place in Washington, a ‘citadel of liberty’.

‘The scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not reflect a true America, do not represent who we are. What we’re seeing is a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness.’

Biden said what is happening at the Capitol building ‘borders on sedition’ and ‘must end now’.

He said: ‘I call on President Trump to go on national television now, to fulfil his oath and defend the constitution and demand an end to this siege. It’s not a protest; it’s insurrection. The world is watching.’

Trump has since shared a pre-recorded video message, again baselessly claiming the election was ‘fraudulent,’ calling for people to ‘go home’, though he did not appear to condemn the protester’s actions, instead saying ‘We love you, you’re very special… but go home and go home in peace’.

There have been reports a woman was shot in the Capitol building.

As with most of Trump’s tweets, Twitter added a warning to Trump’s video, stating: ‘This claim of election fraud is disputed, and this Tweet can’t be replied to, Retweeted, or liked due to a risk of violence’.

Trump has still not produced any evidence of fraud in the election. He blamed his opponents on the violence at Capitol Hill, despite urging his followers to march on Capitol at a rally earlier today, January 6.