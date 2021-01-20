Biden Charters Jet To Inauguration After Trump Refuses To Give Up Government Plane PA

In another break of tradition, Trump has refused to give up a government plane so that Biden can attend his own inauguration. Fortunately, the incoming president has been able to make other arrangements.

In what will likely be one of Trump’s last acts as president, he decided to snub Joe Biden and not allow him to use a presidential plane. This was not too much of an issue for the president-elect though. Rather than use an Air Force jet, Biden chartered a private jet that has successfully taken him from Delaware to Washington DC.

Advert 10

Joe Biden PA Images

While the inconvenience will not be of much consequence, it follows a pattern of Trump trying to disrupt the transition of power. Many have condemned the departing president for inciting a riot that left five people dead – indeed, Trump has been impeached for it – and the president is also refusing to witness Joe Biden’s imminent inauguration. With these actions in mind, it is unsurprising that the exiting president is once again trying to make the transition of a democratically elected leader difficult.

Before leaving Delaware, Biden gave a speech that reflected on the last Democrat who was president, and the continued change he hopes to deliver:

And here we are today, my family and I, about to return to Washington to meet a black woman, of south Asian descent, to be sworn in as president and vice president of the United States. As I told Beau on that station waiting for Barack – and Hunter and Ashley – I said don’t tell me things can’t change.

Advert 10

Biden already has plans, which will be set in motion today, to undo a number of Trump’s decisions.

Biden PA Images

Going forward, the incoming president has highlighted a focus on tackling the global coronavirus pandemic as a top priority. Biden intends to encourage greater hygiene, more face coverings and a ramped-up vaccination programme.

Many will hope that once some control is achieved over the deadly virus that has killed hundreds of thousands of US citizens, that the country can begin to have a unified focus and address the events of recent months that have caused a great deal of division.

Advert 10