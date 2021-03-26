Biden Completely Ignores Fox News At His First White House Press Conference

PA Images/Fox News

Joe Biden completely ignored Fox News during his first press conference at the White House since becoming US president.

On Thursday, March 25, Biden hosted reporters from across the country in the White House’s East Room, taking questions on a range of topics, from immigration, economic policy and relations with China.

Notably absent were any questions from the right-wing media outlet Fox News, despite reporter Peter Doocy being present.

Speaking on Fox News after the event, Doocy said he had a ‘binder full of questions’ to ask the president, but wasn’t called on even once.

‘We had a lot, and most of this stuff, [the president] did not get to. There really were not a lot of questions about coronavirus, particularly the investigation into the origins of it,’ he said.

‘We did not get on the board with that, nobody else asked about that,’ he added.

Doocy suggested that Biden not taking his questions points to an apparent change of tone on the ‘unity he promised in his inaugural address’. However, it should be noted that Biden only took ten questions and other major news outlets, like The New York Times, were also not called upon.

PA

‘It’s notable, though, for the entire length of the transition and the campaign before that, Biden was talking about how post-Trump DC was going to be a less polarised place because he was a uniter. He thought a lot of Republicans were going to have an epiphany as soon as Trump was gone and want to reach across the aisle to work on progressive priorities,’ Doocy said.

Following the press conference, photographs emerged showing that the president was holding a number of sheets with the names and faces of reporters.

The photographs show some reporters circled with numbers next to their pictures, suggesting that the running order and who he would take questions from had been predetermined.

PA Images

Ahead of taking questions, Biden announced he had doubled vaccination efforts, with the goal of administering 200 million vaccines in his first 100 days of presidency.

‘I know it’s ambitious, twice our original goal, but no other country in the world has even come close to what we are doing,’ Biden said.

Speaking on the economic fall out of the pandemic, Biden said: ‘There are still too many Americans out of work, too many families hurting. But I can say to you, the American people, help is here and hope is on the way.’

Despite only being 64 days into his presidency, he also confirmed that he plans to run for term again in 2024.