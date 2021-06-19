Biden Could Be Denied Communion Over Abortion Support

PA Images

US President Joe Biden could be denied Communion amid debate over his support for abortion rights.

Biden is only the second Catholic person to serve as POTUS. While it’s understood he doesn’t agree with abortion privately, he supports access to it publicly, attracting criticism from some members of the US Catholic Church.

The US Conference of Catholic Bishops recently voted in favour of creating a document on the meaning of the Eucharist, outlining new guidelines which could see Biden denied Communion.

On Friday, June 18, reporters asked Biden about the likelihood of the vote and its impact. ‘That’s a private matter and I don’t think that’s going to happen,’ he said.

The move hasn’t been supported by the Vatican, with Pope Francis saying Communion ‘is not the reward of saints, but the bread of sinners’ and others urging it’ll turn the Eucharist into a ‘tool in vicious partisan turmoil’.

A ‘statement of principles’ from 60 Catholic Democrats in the House of Representatives was also released on Friday, declaring that ‘no political party is perfectly in accord with all aspects of Church doctrine,’ as per Bloomberg.

‘The Sacrament of Holy Communion is central to the life of practicing Catholics, and the weaponisation of the Eucharist to Democratic lawmakers for their support of a woman’s safe and legal access to abortion is contradictory,’ it reads.

‘No elected officials have been threatened with being denied the Eucharist as they support and have supported policies contrary to the Church teachings, including supporting the death penalty, separating migrant children from their parents, denying asylum to those seeking safety in the United States, limiting assistance for the hungry and food insecure, and denying rights and dignity to immigrants,’ it adds.

However, San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone argued the credibility of the church is ‘on the line… the eyes of the whole country are on us,’ as per The Independent. ‘If we don’t act courageously, clearly and convincingly on this core Catholic value, how can we expect to be taken seriously on another matter?’