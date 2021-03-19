Biden Doesn’t Regret Calling Putin A ‘Killer’, White House Says

PA Images

US President Joe Biden doesn’t regret calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a ‘killer’, according to the White House.

Animosity between the two leaders has only grown with recent comments from the POTUS, who agreed in an interview that Putin was a ‘killer’.

In the March 17 interview, Biden said Putin would ‘pay a price’ if found to have interfered in US elections, adding, ‘The price he is going to pay, well, you’ll see shortly.’

Speaking to ABC News, he was asked if he thought the Russian president was a killer, to which he responded, ‘Yes, I do.’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has since defended the president’s statement, telling reporters, ‘The president gave a direct answer to a direct question.’

She explained, ‘We are confident that we can continue to look for ways where there’s a mutual interest. ​But the president is not going to hold back, clearly, when he has concerns, whether it is with words or actions.’

The day prior, Psaki also said the Biden administration would take ‘a different approach in our relationship to Russia than the prior administration… we are going to be straightforward and we are going to be direct in areas where we have concerns. Certainly the Russians will be held accountable for the action they’ve taken’.

Russia also announced it would be recalling its US ambassador from Washington DC due to ‘an irreversible deterioration in relations’. With regards to Biden’s ‘killer’ comment, Putin said, ‘It takes one to know one.’

During a video conference, he also said of Biden, ‘I would tell him: Be healthy. I wish him good health. I say this without irony, without joking.’

As per Fox News, Andrei Turchak, leader of the main pro-Kremlin United Russia party, credited Biden’s remarks – without evidence – to ‘the US political marasmus and its leader’s dementia.’

Putin also suggested a live debate between the two leaders. As reported by The Independent, he said, ‘I’ve just thought of this now. I want to propose to President Biden to continue our discussion, but on the condition that we do it basically live, as it’s called.’

He added, ‘Without any delays and directly in an open, direct discussion. It seems to me that would be interesting for the people of Russia and for the people of the United States.’