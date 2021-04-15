Biden Expels 10 Russian Diplomats As Part Of New Sanctions After Election Interference

PA Images

US President Joe Biden has expelled 10 Russian diplomats amid new sanctions against the nation in the wake of hacking and election interference.

Marking the first time the US has linked a Russian intelligence agency to the SolarWinds cyber-security breach, which gave hackers access to 18,000 government and private computer networks, it’s another firm move from the Biden administration, which recently warned it would ‘act firmly’ in Russia’s tensions with Ukraine.

It also signifies the severity with which Biden is treating Moscow’s alleged interference in the 2020 presidential election, with Vladimir Putin accused of authorising influence operations to damage the candidacy of the current POTUS and boost Donald Trump, as per a national intelligence report.

In addition to the 10 Russian officials expelled from the US, the sanctions will also be imposed on nearly three dozen people and companies, with an executive order prohibiting American financial institutions from buying ruble-denominated bonds from June onwards, as reported by AP.

In a statement, as per CBS News, the White House said: ‘The Biden administration has been clear that the United States desires a relationship with Russia that is stable and predictable.’

It added: ‘We do not think that we need to continue on a negative trajectory. However, we have also been clear – publicly and privately – that we will defend our national interests and impose costs for Russian Government actions that seek to harm us.’

Biden also said in a briefing to Congress: ‘I have determined that specified harmful foreign activities of the Government of the Russian Federation… constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States.’