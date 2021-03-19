Biden Fires Staffers For Smoking Marijuana Even Though It Was Legal

PA Images/Wikimedia

The White House has weeded out employees who have previously smoked marijuana, despite it being legal in some states.

The Biden administration had reportedly assured staff members who admitted to marijuana use that their previous actions may be overlooked, but ultimately decided to let them go.

Their dismissals come despite the fact marijuana is legal in the states they claimed to have used the recreational drug in. While that may be the case, marijuana remains illegal under federal law.

The removal of ‘dozens’ of former marijuana users comes after the Biden administration announced it was issuing new guidelines last month, which appeared to make them more lenient towards past pot smokers who were potential appointees in the Executive Office of the President and were seeking ‘Top Secret’ clearance.

As per NBC News, one official described the changes as an ‘intensive consultation with security officials’ and stated that the White House would potentially waive the rules regarding marijuana use if the person had used it on a ‘limited’ basis.

A spokesperson said at the time:

The White House’s policy will maintain the absolute highest standards for service in government that the president expects from his administration, while acknowledging the reality that state and local marijuana laws have changed significantly across the country in recent years.

‘This decision was made following intensive consultation with career security officials and will effectively protect our national security while modernizing policies to ensure that talented and otherwise well-qualified applicants with limited marijuana use will not be barred from serving the American people,’ they continued.

Despite the promises to waive the rules for some, dozens of staffers have been suspended, asked to resign or placed in a remote work program due to past marijuana use, according to The Daily Beast, after White House Director of Management and Administration Anne Filipic reportedly led a series of one-on-one calls this month.

One former White House employee told the online publication, ‘There were one-on-one calls with individual affected staffers– rather, ex-staffers. I was asked to resign.’

The source continued that ‘nothing was explained’ on these calls. They said, ‘The policies were never explained, the threshold for what was excusable and what was inexcusable was never explained.’

The Daily Beast added that it appears as if younger appointees have been targeted as well as those from states where marijuana has been decriminalised or legalised.