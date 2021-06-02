unilad
Biden Giving Away Free Beer To Americans If 70% Of Adults Get Vaccinated

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 02 Jun 2021 19:11
Biden Giving Away Free Beer To Americans If 70% Of Adults Get VaccinatedPA /Pexels

President Biden will be giving away free beer to Americans if at least 70% of them have had their first vaccine by July 4.

July 4 not only marks Independence Day in the US, but the day President Biden hoped the US would be free from COVID.

In a bid to encourage people to get get their vaccine in time for the national holiday, brewer Anheuser-Busch – who owns the likes of Budweiser – announced today, June 2, that it has teamed up with the White House.

As part of the partnership, it is going to give 200,000 lucky individuals a round of free beer, simply by getting their COVID jab – and provided they’re over the age of 21, of course.

Bud light and Budweiser (PA)PA

This offer will only be available once Biden’s goal of having 70% of the population vaccinated by July 4 has been met. As it stands, around 63% of the American population is fully vaccinated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

Earlier today, June 2, White House press secretary Jen Psaki spoke of the government’s ‘month of action’.

She said, as per MailOnline, ‘As part of the month of action, we’re making it even easier to get vaccinated, which as we’ve seen is the key to increasing numbers, getting more shots and arms.’

Covid Vaccine Card Will Be Given To Every UK Patient After They Get VaccinatedPA Images

Discreetly plugging companies like Anheuser-Busch and Krsipy Kreme, who are both giving out freebies to those who get their jab, she added, ‘I would not recommend a Krispy Kreme with a beer, but I’ll leave that to other people to decide.’

Beer, doughnuts and protection against COVID? What could be better.

Featured Image Credits: PA/Pexels

If you’ve been affected by coronavirus and want up to date advice, visit the Gov.uk help page here. If you need medical help call NHS 111 or visit online.

