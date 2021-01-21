Biden Has Already Gotten Rid Of Three Of Trump's Most Notorious Appointees PA Images

Joe Biden has wasted no time wielding his new presidential power, and has already requested the resignation of three of Donald Trump’s most notorious appointees.

Following his inauguration yesterday, January 20, Biden asked that Michael Pack, Kathleen Kraninger and Peter Robb all terminate their roles as he looks to create a strong and reliable team to work with.

Pack worked as head of the US Agency for Global Media after landing the role with support from Trump last year. He resigned just two hours after Biden was inaugurated, after which the new president appointed senior VOA news executive Kelu Chao as acting CEO.

Before Pack landed the role, lawmakers expressed fears he was too ideological, and throughout his time as CEO he routinely accused journalists of having an anti-Trump bias.

In his resignation letter, cited by NPR, Pack said he was ‘solely focused upon reorienting the agency toward its missions’.

He called Biden’s request for his resignation as a ‘partisan act’, and argued that the leadership of the agency and its networks ‘is meant to be non-partisan, untethered to alternations in the political regime’. Pack claimed that he had ‘no political agenda coming into USAGM’, and said that remains to be the case.

Trump PA Images

Another of Trump’s appointees to step down was Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) Director Kraninger, who also resigned at Biden’s request after he was sworn in.

Kraninger announced the news on Twitter, saying that she is ‘proud of all that we accomplished on behalf of consumers’ and that it was an ‘honor to lead the agency during these challenging times’.

The Republican was initially appointed by Trump to serve a five-year term in the role, ending in 2023, but last year the Supreme Court ruled in favour of a challenge, backed by the Trump administration, which argued that the CFPB director served at the president’s will.

In her resignation letter, Kraninger said she supports the ‘Constitutional prerogative of the President’ to appoint officials who support his policy priorities.

Robb, who worked as general counsel for the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), was also requested to resign following Biden’s inauguration, however he opted to refuse the request and was consequently fired.

Robb released a letter to say his removal from the role would ‘permanently undermine’ the work of the agency, but on Wednesday a White House spokesperson confirmed that Robb had been let go.

Representative Andy Levin, vice chair of the House Education and Labor Committee, described Robb as a ‘toxic figure’ in the NLRB, Bloomberg Law reports, saying he had worked to ‘undermine its mission’.

Robb’s removal comes 10 months before his term was due to end, and the move comes as reassurance to unions that Biden will live up to his pledge to fully support labour.

Biden’s efforts to realise his agenda is supported by the Senate, of which Democrats took control yesterday for the first time in a decade.