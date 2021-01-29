Biden Has Signed A Record 40 Executive Actions In His First Week In Office PA Images

Proving he’s not that ‘Sleepy’, Joe Biden has already signed 40 executive orders in his first week as president.

The 78-year-old has singed an array of executive orders since being sworn into office on January 20: from one allowing transgender people to serve in the military to another reversing Trump’s previous anti-abortion policy.

Prior to signing an additional two more orders yesterday, January 27, Biden said in a comment to reporters, ‘Today I’m about to sign two executive orders to, basically, the best way to describe them, undo the damage Trump has done.’

While you’d expect many to welcome the new orders reversing a lot of Trump’s previous policies, the president has received some backlash for the amount he’s singed in such a short period of time with some calling for him the ‘ease up’.

Biden PA

An opinion piece from The New York Times titled ‘Ease Up on the Executive Actions, Joe’ argued:

This is no way to make law. A polarized, narrowly divided Congress may offer Mr. Biden little choice but to employ executive actions or see his entire agenda held hostage. These directives, however, are a flawed substitute for legislation.

During a briefing yesterday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki defended Biden’s decision to sign so many orders so quickly.

As per the New York Post, she said, ‘There are steps, including overturning some of the harmful, detrimental, and, yes, immoral actions of the prior administration that he felt he could not wait to overturn, and that’s exactly what he did.’

Biden PA Images

Psaki continued:

Any historian will tell you that he walked into the presidency at one of the most difficult moments in history that required additional executive action in order to get immediate relief to the American people.

Biden’s executive order blitz has also been criticised by Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell who has dubbed it as ‘the wrong direction’, reported the New York Post.

In a statement last week, McConnell said, ‘On the Biden administration’s very first day, it took several big steps in the wrong direction. […] The Day One priority was to kill thousands of American jobs, including union jobs, disappointing our strong ally Canada, and reverse some of our progress toward energy security.’

Back in October during his campaign, Biden described executive orders as a form of democracy.

During a town hall with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos in October he said, ‘There are some things you can’t do by executive order unless you’re a dictator. We’re a democracy. We need consensus.’

McConnell yesterday misquoted Biden’s words against him in an attempt to paint him as dictator. The Senate Minority leader said, ‘As recently as October, now-President Biden said you can’t legislate by executive action unless you are a dictator. Well, in one week, he signed more than 30 unilateral action.’

It’s unknown if Biden plans on signing any more orders anytime soon.