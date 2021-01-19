Biden In Tears During Emotional Speech Saying Goodbye To Hometown

Joe Biden Joe Biden/Twitter

President-elect Joe Biden gave an emotional farewell speech to his hometown, a day before entering the White House.

Tomorrow, January 20, Biden will become POTUS. As he prepares for his inauguration, he gave a teary speech in his hometown in Delaware before setting off to Washington DC to be sworn in.

Advert 10

Standing at the National Guard headquarters, Biden addressed around 100 people, including numerous state-elected officials and members of Biden’s family, saying he would ‘always be a proud son’ of Delaware.

Check out a clip from Biden’s goodbye speech below:

Behind tears, Biden said: ‘It’s kind of emotional for me… look, you were with me my whole career, through the good times and the bad.’

Advert 10

During the speech, he recounted meeting soon-to-be First Lady Jill Biden, as well as discussing how much his late son, former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, who passed away in 2015, loved his hometown.

Referring to Beau, Biden said: ‘I only have one regret, that he’s not here, because we should be introducing him as president.’

The president-elect also said: ‘It’s deeply personal that our next journey to Washington starts here — the place that defines the very best of who we are as Americans. I know these are dark times, but there is always light. That’s what makes this state so special.’

Advert 10

This echoes Biden’s earlier messages of unity in his speeches following winning the election. In his first address, he said: ‘I sought this office to restore the soul of America. To rebuild the backbone of the nation — the middle class. To make America respected around the world again and to unite us here at home.’

In his farewell speech, he also described Delaware as ‘a place of hope and light and limitless possibilities’, in addition to paraphrasing writer James Joyce in saying: ‘When I die, Delaware will be written on my heart.’

Biden PA Images

Biden will leave Wilmington to appear at a memorial for victims of COVID-19 at the Lincoln Monument this evening. He’ll spend the night at Blair House, the official guest home of the White House, before moving in after the inauguration. The Trump family will not host the Bidens for coffee, despite the tradition.

Advert 10

Biden is expected to focus his inaugural address on ‘calling Americans to unity’, as per reports from senior aides. One former speechwriter for Barack Obama told AP: ‘It is entirely possible that this inaugural is one we remember for generations to come, because of the gravity of this moment.’