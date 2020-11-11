unilad
Biden Is Now Leading Trump By More Than 5 Million Popular Votes

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 11 Nov 2020 12:15
Biden Is Now Leading Trump By More Than 5 Million Popular Votes

President-elect Joe Biden is now leading the incumbent President Donald Trump by more than 5 million popular votes.

At the time of writing, Biden has received a total of 76,994,475 across the whole of the states, while Trump’s tally trailed behind at 71,925,299, according to figures from the Associated Press.

On Saturday, November 7, all the major US media outlets called the election in the Democrat’s favour, after Biden was handed 20 electoral college points from key swing state Pennsylvania, taking him comfortably over the 270 required to become president.

Biden Is Now Leading Trump By More Than 5 Million Popular Votes

Of course, Trump has refused to concede the election and has already mounted a number of legal challenges, claiming voter fraud in several of the swing states that have been claimed by Biden.

A week ago, on November 4, three days before the election was called, it was announced that Biden had officially broken the record for the highest number of votes ever received during a United States presidential election.

At the time, the 77-year-old had received 69,512,303 popular votes, surpassing the previous record, which was Barack Obama’s 2008 popular vote of 69,498,516.

Of course, both Biden and Trump have since surpassed those numbers even further, which goes some way to showing just how high voter turnout has been this year in comparison to previous elections.

Even with such a record, it was still difficult to tell whether Biden would clinch the final result, as it all came down to the final key swing states.

As pressure mounts for Trump to concede the result of the election, earlier this week it was announced at US attorney general William Barr had authorised federal probes into the incumbent president’s claims of voter fraud.

Barr has been accused of using his position to aid Trump in political gains on numerous occasions.

Just hours later, Richard Pilger, one of the United States’ top federal investigators of election crimes, resigned from his position, which he had been in since 2010.

As it stands, we’re still waiting for official results from key swing states, Arizona and North Carolina, while Georgia is in the midst of a recount.

Secretary of state Brad Raffensperger announced on Friday, November 6, that a recount would take place because the margin between the two candidates was so small.

In the state of Georgia, a recount must take place if candidates are within 0.5% of each other, by law.

However, unless Trump is successful in any of his legal challenges, Biden has already surpassed the number of electoral college points needed to take office.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Emma Rosemurgey

Topics: News, Donald Trump, Joe Biden

