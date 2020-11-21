Biden Is Now Leading Trump By More Than 6 Million Popular Votes PA Images

Though the election has been called, ballots are still being counted, and US President-elect Joe Biden is now leading Donald Trump by more than six million popular votes.

On November 8, major outlets began projected Biden’s victory in the presidential election after a win in Pennsylvania. The subsequent weeks have been a tale of two sides: one man preparing for his term in the White House, another refusing to give up his seat.

With all states counted – and a subsequent recount in Georgia – Biden won 306 Electoral College votes, far ahead of Trump’s 232 and past the majority margin to secure victory. However, the numbers are more startling with popular votes.

The popular vote pertains to the basic percentage of votes for a specific candidate – as opposed to the system used to decide the presidency, which is based on a series of votes given to each state that are generally awarded on the results of the popular vote.

While Biden’s victory is quite clear in the Electoral College, he’s also amassed more than 79 million votes and is on-track to reach 80 million as counts finalise, as CNN reports. This marks the largest number of votes received for any US presidential candidate in history. Trump has received 74 million votes.

The ‘lame duck’ president, with the reliant backing of Rudy Giuliani, has been persistently arguing each result against him in the election, throwing out accusations of voter fraud and the Democrats ‘stealing the election’.

Trump’s Twitter feed is a constant battle between his exclamatory proclamations and the social platform’s ‘disputed’ warnings. During a recent press conference concerning drug prices, he said, ‘Big pharma ran millions of dollars of negative advertisements during the campaign, which I won by the way’.

So far, none of his claims have been backed up with evidence, having been constantly debunked by the press and officials alike. The latter point, a key issue in his battle to retain the presidency, has seen his support in the Republican party start to crack.

Mitt Romney, a GOP senator from Utah and former presidential candidate, wrote on Twitter: ‘Having failed to make even a plausible case of widespread fraud or conspiracy before any court of law, the president has now resorted to overt pressure on state and local officials to subvert the will of the people and overturn the election’.

He added: ‘It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American president’.

Ben Sasse, a Republican senator from Nebraska, also said, as per the Financial Times: ‘What matters most at this stage is not the latest press conference or tweet, but what the president’s lawyers are actually saying in court. Wild press conferences erode public trust… we are a nation of laws, not tweets.’

