Biden Isn't Watching Trump's Impeachment Trial Because He 'Has A Job'

President Joe Biden has said he will not be watching Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial because he ‘has a job’.

Biden, who is currently trying to push through a $1.9 trillion aid package to help offset the devastating impact of coronavirus, said his only focus is on governing the country.

Noting that more than 450,000 Americans have already died from the virus, Biden responded to a reporter, ‘Look, I told you before, I have a job.’

‘A lot of children are going to bed hungry. A lot of families are food insecure. They are in trouble. That’s my job. The Senate has their job. They are about to begin it. I am sure they are going to conduct themselves well,’ he said, as per NPR. ‘And that’s all I am going to have to say about impeachment,’ he added.

On Monday, February 8, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Biden will visit both the Pentagon and National Institutes of Health this week for meetings focused on the proposed relief package.

‘The president himself would tell you that we keep him pretty busy and he has a full schedule this week. So I think it’s clear from his schedule and from his intention he will not spend too much time watching the proceedings over the course of this week,’ Psaki said.

‘Biden is the president – he’s not a pundit. He’s not going to opine on the back-and-forth arguments, nor is he watching them, that are taking place in the Senate,’ she added.

She said Biden will remain in touch with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a range of officials about his plans, but leave ‘the pace and the process and the mechanics of the impeachment process up to members of Congress’.

Trump’s trial kicked off in the Senate yesterday, February 9, after the House voted to impeach him last month for inciting the riots at the US Capitol on January 6.

Those in favour of impeachment argued he was responsible for the chaos, which led to five deaths, after he spent months spreading unsubstantiated claims that Biden did not legitimately win the 2020 presidential election. On the day of the riots, he also encouraged his supporters to march on the Capitol to protest the certification of Biden as the next president.

Ahead of the trial, Biden has remained tight-lipped on whether he supports or opposes the impeachment vote.

Last month, 45 Republican senators voted to declare that the impeachment trial is unconstitutional because Trump is no longer in office. The vote means it is highly likely that he will be acquitted of the charges against him.