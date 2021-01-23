Biden Orders Full-Scale Assessment Of Threat From 'Domestic Violent Extremism' PA

President Joe Biden has ordered a full-scale assessment of the threat of domestic terrorism in the US, following the riots at the Capitol on January 6.

In a statement yesterday, January 22, the White House said the Biden administration would work to confront and resolve the threat posed by domestic terrorism.

‘The January 6 assault on the Capitol and the tragic deaths and destruction that occurred underscored what we have long known: The rise of domestic violent extremism is a serious and growing national threat,’ White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

She said the Office of the Director of National Intelligence will work with both the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security, as well as nongovernmental organisations, to complete a ‘comprehensive threat assessment’.

‘The key point here is that we want fact-based analysis on which we can shape policy. This is really the first step in the process and we will rely on our appropriate law enforcement and intelligence officials to provide that analysis,’ she added.

The National Security Council will also work to develop ways to identify threats, share information and disrupt networks while respecting free-speech rights, she said. Additionally, the government will be monitoring and countering evolving threats, such as radicalisation and social media activity.

When asked whether new methods were needed, Psaki said, ‘More needs to be done. That’s why the president is tasking the national security team to do exactly this review on the second full day in office.’

Rep. Adam Schiff, the Democratic Chair of the House Intelligence Committee, said the threat of domestic extremism should appear at the top of the Biden’s administration’s list of priorities.

‘In particular, far-right, White supremacist extremism, nurtured on online platforms, has become one of the most dangerous threats to our nation,’ Schiff said.