Biden Orders ‘Top-To-Bottom’ Overhaul Of Trump’s Immigration Policies

by : Emily Brown on : 03 Feb 2021 09:03
President Joe Biden has signed three executive orders addressing controversial immigration measures put in place by the Trump administration, and explained that he was ‘eliminating bad policy’. 

After addressing climate change, the transgender military service ban and healthcare Biden turned his attention to immigration, another of Trump’s shortfalls, yesterday, February 2.

The president signed three orders addressing issues with immigration, including one which aims to reunite migrant families split up at the border.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Biden explained that his first couple of weeks in power hadn’t been all about making new laws. He commented, ‘There’s a lot of talk, with good reason, about the number of executive orders that I’ve signed. I’m not making new law — I’m eliminating bad policy.’

Biden stressed a similar message when he signed an order to reopen enrolment for Obamacare, saying he was undoing ‘the damage Trump has done’, and that what the government was doing was ‘nothing new’.

As well as creating a task force to reunite families, Biden has ordered a ‘top-to-bottom review of recent regulations, policies and guidance that have set up barriers to our legal immigration system’. Measures put in place under the Trump administration slowed legal immigration into the US, cancelled funding to foreign countries and curtailed asylum.

BidenBidenPA Images

The president described the separation of families as a ‘moral and national shame’ and expressed belief the orders will lead to a more ‘fair, orderly, humane’ immigration system.

Per the BBC, Biden commented:

We’re going to work to undo the moral and national shame of the previous administration that literally not figuratively ripped children from the arms of their families, their mothers and fathers, at the border and with no plan, none whatsoever, to reunify the children who are still in custody and their parents.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki acknowledged that changes were ‘not going to happen overnight’, but stressed that Biden’s administration was determined to right previous wrongs.

She explained, ‘We want to put in place an immigration process here that is humane, that is moral, that considers applications for refugees, applications for people to come into this country at the border in a way that treats people as human beings. That’s going to take some time.’

Biden has already suspended the the Migrant Protection Protocols program, which Trump referred to as ‘Remain in Mexico’, which has left asylum-seekers stranded in northern Mexico as they await court hearings about their cases.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

