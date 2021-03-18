Biden Orders US Flags Around World Be Lowered To Half-Mast To Remember Atlanta Shooting Victims

PA Images

President Joe Biden has ordered for United States flags around the world to be lowered to half-mast as a tribute to those killed in the Atlanta shootings.

Eight people lost their lives after a suspected 21-year-old gunman opened fire at three different massage parlours in the city on Tuesday, March 16.

The attack began at around 5.00pm local time, when the suspect opened fire at Youngs Asian Massage Parlour, killing five people. Then, just under an hour later, a violent robbery took place at Gold Spa, where the bodies of three women were discovered.

Six of the eight victims are confirmed to be Asian-American women, however authorities have declined to say whether the attack was racially motivated.

The suspect, Robert Aaron Long, is alleged to have confessed to the shootings, but denied it was a racial attack, BBC News reports.

Today, March 18, Biden has offered his respect to the eight victims, by calling for United States flags around the world to be lowered to half-mast.

‘As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on March 16, 2021, in the Atlanta Metropolitan area, by the authority vest in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America,’ he said in a statement.

‘I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its territories and possessions until sunset, March 22, 21.’

It comes after the POTUS announced he and Vice President Kamala Harris would meet with Asian American leaders during their trip to Atlanta tomorrow, March 19.

‘I know that Asian-Americans are very, very concerned because, as you know, I was speaking about the brutality against Asian-American for the last couple months. And I think it is very, very troubling,’ Biden said earlier today, as per the MailOnline.

‘But I’m making no connection at this moment. The motivation of the killer. I’m waiting for an answer, as the investigation proceeds, from the FBI and from the Justice Department. I’ll have more to say when the investigation has completed.’

Since the attack, protests have broken out across various parts of America, calling for an end to hate crimes against Asian people.