Biden Plans To Cancel Controversial $9 Billion Oil Pipeline PA Images

President-elect Joe Biden plans to kibosh a controversial $9 billion oil pipeline as soon as he enters office.

The 46th POTUS will replace Donald Trump on Wednesday, January 20, after a lengthy election fallout. As Biden prepares to take power, speculation has been mounting over his first actions as president, and it appears he’s getting ready to undo moves made in the last four years.

Among the several executive orders Biden is reportedly planning to sign, he’s set to cancel the permit on the Keystone XL pipeline project as early as his first day in the Oval Office.

Biden PA Images

As reported by The Washington Post and Reuters, sources familiar with discussions say Biden will take firm action to quash the pipeline, first proposed around 15 years ago and one of the major promises of Trump’s presidential campaign, approved in 2017.

The Obama administration had earlier rejected it due to its harmful effect on climate change. Biden, vice president during Barack Obama’s time in power, had earlier vowed to cancel the project if he became president.

Keystone PA Images

The 1,179-mile pipeline would see the movement of 830,000 barrels of crude oil from Alberta province in Canada to Illinois, Oklahoma and Texas, although it’s been wrapped up in legal issues due to environmental concerns. Despite this, Trump approved a fresh permit for the Keystone XL project in 2019, with hopes it would help speed up production.

Bernie Sanders tweeted: ‘The Keystone pipeline is & always has been a disaster. I’m delighted that Joe Biden will cancel the Keystone permit on his first day in office. With all of the major crises facing America, we must never lose sight of the most existential threat facing our planet: climate change.’

However, Canada’s US ambassador Kirsten Hillman defended the project, writing: ‘Not only has the project itself changed significantly since it was first proposed, but Canada’s oilsands production has also changed significantly… there is no better partner for the US on climate action than Canada as we work together for green transition.’

While not referencing the pipeline specifically, incoming chief of staff Ron Klain outlined Biden’s executive order agenda in a memo to senior staff. This also includes the introduction of a $1.9 trillion virus relief bill for the US.

As per AP, he wrote: ‘These executive actions will deliver relief to the millions of Americans that are struggling in the face of these crises. President-elect Biden will take action — not just to reverse the gravest damages of the Trump administration — but also to start moving our country forward.’