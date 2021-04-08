Biden Proposes Drastic Gun Control Laws Following ‘Epidemic’ Of Mass Shootings

PA

President Joe Biden has outlined the new executive orders he’ll be putting into place in a bid to tackle the ‘epidemic’ of mass shootings in the US.

Today, April 8, Biden announced six executive orders to kickstart his new gun control agenda.

Firstly, the administration will clamp down on the use of so-called ‘ghost guns’ (home made guns) as well as tightening rules on pistol stabilising braces. The braces allow for a more accurate shot to be taken. A stabiliser was used during last month’s mass shooting in Colorado which tragically left 10 people dead.

Discussing ghost guns, he said, ‘These are guns that are homemade, built from a kit, that include directions on how to finish a firearm. You can go buy the kit, they have no serial numbers, so when they show up at a crime scene they can’t be traced.’

‘And the buyers aren’t required to pass a background check to buy the kit to make the gun. Consequently, anyone from a criminal to a terrorist can buy this kit in as little as 30 minutes put together a weapon,’ Biden continued.

Biden also wants to implement national ‘red flag laws’ which allow people to petition a court to remove a firearm if they think the person is a danger to themselves or others.

At a press briefing, Biden said, ‘We know red flag laws can have significant effect at protecting women against domestic violence, and we know red flag laws can stop mass shooters before they can act out their violent plans,’ CNN reports.

The president also wants to nominate a gun control advocate to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Biden is nominating David Chipman, a former federal agent and adviser at the gun control group Giffords, for the role.

It’s also said the Justice Department will begin to provide more data on firearms trafficking, which will begin with a comprehensive report on the matter – something which hasn’t been done in more that 20 years, according to ABC13.

Lastly, the Biden administration wants to reduce gun violence in urban areas by pledging to make investments in community violence intervention programs.