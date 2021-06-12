Biden Reclaims $2 Billion Set Aside For Trump’s Border Wall

PA Images

The Biden administration has reclaimed $2 billion that had been set aside by Donald Trump to build his border wall between Mexico and the United States.

During his time in office, former president Trump diverted the money from the US military’s budget to build sections of the wall that became a pillar of his 2016 election campaign, but Biden’s administration has announced it will now be spent on projects that had been ‘previously deferred’.

In a press release shared on Friday, June 11, the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) said the $2 billion will be spent on 66 projects across 11 states, three territories and 16 countries.

PA Images

The OMB claimed the border wall project had taken attention away from ‘genuine security challenges, like drug smuggling and human trafficking,’ and argued that ‘building a massive wall that spans the entire southern border and costs American taxpayers billions of dollars is not a serious policy solution or responsible use of federal funds.’

Projects that will be funded through the reclaimed money include the refurbishment of a school for US military children in Germany, which currently ‘lacks proper air-conditioning, plumbing and security systems,’ according to the OMB, as well as the creation of a new complex for two battalions in North Carolina.

PA Images

The news comes after Biden issued an executive order to pause construction of the border wall and create a plan to redirect the funds when he took office at the start of this year. The president also called on Congress to cancel the $1.9 billion it appropriated specifically for border wall construction.

The OMB reiterated Biden’s request in its statement this week, saying Congress should cancel the funds ‘so that these resources can instead be used for modern, privacy-protective and effective border management measures like enhanced technology between points of entry and improved infrastructure at Land Ports of Entry.’

