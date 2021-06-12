unilad
Advert

Biden Restoring Protections To America’s Largest National Forest Stripped By Trump

by : Emily Brown on : 12 Jun 2021 12:58
Biden Restoring Protections To America's Largest National Forest Stripped By TrumpPA Images

The Biden administration has announced plans to restore protections to Alaska’s Tongass National Forest after they were stripped under Donald Trump. 

One of the world’s largest intact temperate rain forests, the forest in southeastern Alaska is home to more than 400 species of wildlife, fish and shellfish and boasts snowy peaks, fjords and Sitka spruce trees that are more than 800 years old.

Advert

Logging, mining and other developments in the forest were banned under a policy known as the roadless rule in 2001, but during Trump’s time in office it was announced that roughly nine million acres, or more than half of the forest, would be open to logging and road construction.

Donald Trump speaking at the White House (PA Images)PA Images

This week, the Biden administration announced it would ‘repeal or replace’ Trump’s ruling to help protect the forest, with its intent to revise the rule set to be formally published in August before details of the final plan are announced within the next two years, The New York Times reports.

Trump’s decision to lift restrictions on the forest was met with backlash from environmentalists, though it pleased Alaskan lawmakers who had previously fought for the change, with senators and governors maintaining that lifting the rules would provide an economic boost for the state.

Advert

Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski slammed the announcement to restore protections, saying actions to reimpose the roadless rule will ‘cost jobs, diminish income, keep energy prices high, and cripple the ability of the communities in the region to develop a sustainable, year-round economy.’

She continued:

The Trump administration, through the Forest Service and USDA, put considerable work and effort into the final rule and now the Biden administration is literally throwing it all away.

We need to end this ‘yo-yo effect’ as the lives of Alaskans who live and work in the Tongass are upended every time we have a new president. This has to end.

Advert

Environmentalists, meanwhile, have praised Biden’s decision, with Ellen Montgomery, director of public lands campaigns for Environment America, stating that the organisation applauded the administration for the first step in what they hope ‘will be a swift process to restore full roadless rule protections to the Tongass National Forest.’

It is not yet clear whether the Biden administration will fully replace the roadless rule protections, or whether it will enforce protections in some areas while leaving others open to development.

Featured Image Credit: PA Images

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Teacher Put On Leave For Refusing To Use Transgender Pronouns Has Been Reinstated
News

Teacher Put On Leave For Refusing To Use Transgender Pronouns Has Been Reinstated

Hasbulla’s Age And Rare Genetic Condition Explained By Doctor
Life

Hasbulla’s Age And Rare Genetic Condition Explained By Doctor

Conservative Influencer Schooled By Queer Hero On Importance Of Pride Month
Life

Conservative Influencer Schooled By Queer Hero On Importance Of Pride Month

Gamer Shows Off Wii Bowling Ball We Never Knew Existed
Gaming

Gamer Shows Off Wii Bowling Ball We Never Knew Existed

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: News, Alaska, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Now, President

Credits

The New York Times

  1. The New York Times

    Biden Plans to Restore Alaskan Forest Protections Stripped Under Trump

 