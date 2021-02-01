unilad
Biden Reverses Trump’s Last-Minute Attempt To Freeze $27.4 Billion Of Government Programmes

by : Hannah Smith on : 01 Feb 2021 12:57
President Biden has overturned a last-minute attempt by former president Donald Trump to freeze billions of dollars in federal funding.

$27.4 billion in funding allocated to 73 different government programmes was ordered to be frozen by Trump during his last week in office as he attempted to force through spending cuts previously rejected by Congress.

In a letter to Congress, Biden announced on Sunday, January 31, that he was officially ‘withdrawing 73 proposed rescissions previously transmitted to the Congress,’ which were set to affect almost every major Cabinet-level government department and would have represented the largest package of spending cuts in US history.

BidenBidenPA Images

Trump announced his request for funding to be frozen for the programmes on January 14, just under a week before his time in office ended, and the day after he became the first president in the history of the United States to be impeached for a second time. The controversial freezes, known as rescissions, affected a number of government programmes previously described as ‘wasteful’ by Trump, including the Environmental Protection Agency, the National Endowments for the Arts and Humanities and the US Peace Corps, HuffPost reports.

The majority of the proposed spending cuts targeted US foreign aid programs, with at least $16 billion of the frozen funds affecting programs run by the State Department and US Agency for International Development, Roll Call reports.

A number of Democrats spoke out to reject the proposals, which were officially requested in a letter from the White House Office of Management and Budget under the 1974 Budget and Impoundment Control Act, which allows the president to rescind budget measures already passed by Congress.

Donald TrumpDonald TrumpPA Images

Trump had previously made clear that he was unhappy with the $2.3 trillion government funding bill passed by Congress in December, writing in a statement that he was signing the bill into law with ‘a strong message that makes clear to Congress that wasteful items need to be removed.’ The funding bill, which included $900 billion in COVID relief for programmes including testing and unemployment welfare, was described by the former president as a ‘disgrace’.

With the Democratic-controlled Congress having already said that they would not take up Trump’s request, Biden’s letter officially draws a line under the proposed cuts. Attention has now moved on to negotiations surrounding a new COVID relief package, with the Biden administration seeking to pass $1.9 trillion worth of financial measures, including stimulus checks for every American citizen, CNN reports.

