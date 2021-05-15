unilad
Biden Revokes Trump’s Order To Punish Statue Vandals

by : Cameron Frew on : 15 May 2021 18:12
US President Joe Biden has revoked Donald Trump’s executive order to punish those who vandalise or damage monuments.

The latest string of reversals from Biden keeps in line with his administration’s undoing of Trumpian era policies. He also rescinded the former POTUS’s plans for a ‘National Garden of American Heroes’, which never received any funding after its initial announcement.

Trump originally ordered the Justice Department to prioritise prosecuting people who vandalise federal monuments amid social unrest following George Floyd’s murder last year.

US President Joe Biden. (PA Images) PA Images

The June 2020 order instructed the government to ‘prosecute to the fullest extent’ anyone who ‘destroys, damages, vandalises, or desecrates a monument, memorial, or statue.’

As per Politico, the order originally read: ‘These statues are not ours alone, to be discarded at the whim of those inflamed by fashionable political passions; they belong to generations that have come before us and to generations yet unborn.’

As many would expect, the language features partisan language aimed at ‘rioters, arsonists, and left-wing extremists’ who have ‘sought to advance a fringe ideology that paints the United States of America as fundamentally unjust.’

Former POTUS Donald Trump. (PA Images)PA Images

Statues dating back to the pro-slavery Confederacy and Jim Crow era were damaged by protesters campaigning against systemic racism across the US. In July last year, Trump said: ‘People that like the Confederate flag and they’re not thinking about slavery… I just think it’s freedom of speech.’

In his order for the garden, Trump warned of ‘dangerous anti-American extremism’ and how it would be ‘America’s answer to this reckless attempt to erase our heroes, values and entire way of life.’

Biden also nixed an executive order which sought to ban immigrants who couldn’t afford healthcare. ‘My administration is committed to expanding access to quality, affordable healthcare,’ he said in a statement, The Independent reports.

‘We can achieve that objective, however, without barring the entry of noncitizens who seek to immigrate lawfully to this country but who lack significant financial means or have not purchased health insurance coverage from a restrictive list of qualifying plans,’ he added.

